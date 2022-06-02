Nets' Kevin Durant, Stephen A. Smith Trade Twitter Jabs over Michael Jordan's Legacy

Elsa/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant got into a new argument on Twitter on Thursday, this time targeting ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

Smith argued Wednesday on First Take that Michael Jordan hurt the game because of his mass appeal:

"He was so phenomenal that the NBA marketed the individual, the audience gravitated toward the individual, and the game became a bit more individualized," Smith said (around the 1:30 mark).

Durant disagreed with the take and instead criticized Smith, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe for their opinions:

It led to a continued back-and-forth, with Durant using an old clip of Smith against him:

It likely won't be the last online feud we see from either Durant or Smith, two sports figures known for their combativeness on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Durant argued with former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green over his role during the 2018 NBA Finals.