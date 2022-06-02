Report: Former Browns, Falcons, 49ers C Alex Mack Retires After 13-Year NFL Career

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Longtime NFL center Alex Mack is retiring after 13 seasons in the league, according to Michael Silver of Bally Sports.

The 36-year-old Mack played for the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers from 2009 to 2021, earning seven Pro Bowl selections along the way.

Last season marked his first and only campaign with the Niners, and it saw him start all 17 regular-season games and all three playoff games for San Francisco en route to a Pro Bowl nod.

Cleveland originally selected Mack with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2009 draft out of California, and he spent his first seven seasons with the Browns.

Mack signed a five-year free-agent deal with the Falcons prior to the 2016 season, and he played a huge role in Atlanta reaching the playoffs in each of his first two seasons.

The Falcons went all the way to the Super Bowl in 2016 and held a 28-3 lead over New England before the Patriots completed the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

After five years in Atlanta, Mack spent his final NFL season with the 49ers and reached the NFC Championship Game, where they fell to the Los Angeles Rams.

All told, Mack started each of the 196 regular-season games he played in during his career and didn't miss a single game in 11 of his 13 seasons. Aside from missing 11 games in 2014 and two in 2020, Mack was as durable as they came among offensive linemen.

The 36-year-old signed a three-year deal with the 49ers last offseason. With Mack out of the picture, the 49ers' current top option at center is Jake Brendel, who was active for 16 games last season and has three career starts in four seasons.