Coco Gauff Writes 'End Gun Violence' on Camera After Advancing to French Open Final

AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

Coco Gauff had a clear and succinct message following her victory over Martina Trevisan in the French Open semifinals.

Gauff wrote "peace" and "end gun violence" on one of the courtside television camera lens:

Gauff told Tennis Channel's Jon Wertheim the United States "need[s] some change and reform regarding that aspect."

The country has seen multiple mass shootings within the last month.

On May 14, a gunman shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. FBI director Christopher Wray described the shooting as "a hate crime" and "an act of racially motivated violent extremism," with the suspect having targeted a popular store in a predominantly Black community.

Ten days later, a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers died in the shooting.

On Wednesday, four people died in a shooting at a medical facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The shootings have increased calls for tighter gun control measures across the country. While new legislation is under consideration, no bills have been passed in the immediate aftermath.