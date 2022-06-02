Giants' Saquon Barkley Says Playing for Brian Daboll 'Feels Like a Fresh Start'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is hoping to bounce back in 2022 under new head coach Brian Daboll.

"It feels like a fresh start," Barkley told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. "I feel good again. I know it's all there. I know how talented I am. Just taking it one day at a time. You feel the energy out here doing different things."

Daboll will be Barkley's third head coach in his fifth NFL season. Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge each led the Giants for two seasons, combining for a 19-46 record and no playoff appearances.

Barkley has especially been disappointing in recent years after bursting onto the scene as the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018. After injuries held him to just two games in 2020, the Penn State product finished 2021 with just 593 rushing yards, 263 receiving yards and four total touchdowns in 13 appearances.

His 3.7 yards per carry ranked 45th in the NFL among qualified players.

The struggles came within an offense that finished second-to-last in both points scored and total yards.

Daboll will look to turn things around after running a Buffalo Bills offense that finished in the top five in each category, ranking third in the league with 28.4 points per game. Buffalo wasn't known for heavy running back usage last season, although Devin Singletary still managed 1,098 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns.

The new offensive philosophy could be enough to unlock a talented Giants offense that has not lived up to expectations.

With offseason additions of Evan Neal and Mark Glowinski on the offensive line, New York and Barkley are well positioned to succeed in 2022.