Aaron Rodgers 'Can Definitely See the End Coming,' Thinks of Retirement All the Time

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows his playing career will end sooner than later.

Speaking to TNT's Ernie Johnson on the QB Talk special that aired after The Match (h/t Zach Ragan of AtoZSports.com), the reigning two-time NFL MVP said he thinks about retirement "all the time."

"When you commit, you're 100 percent," Rodgers added. "But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more. The football part is the easy part. That's the joy. It’s the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football. Tommy (Brady) obviously set the bar so high with playing so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming."

There was speculation after the Packers' 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round that Rodgers might retire.

Rodgers addressed the topic during a Jan. 25 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t SB Nation's Justis Mosqueda), noting he would make a final decision before the start of the franchise-tag period in late February.

"I understand that my decision does impact a number of other people's decisions and I want to be very sensitive to that. I'll definitely make a decision sooner rather than later," he said.

Rodgers ultimately decided to come back, signing a three-year contract extension that runs through 2026 and averages $50 million per season.

This was a swift decision compared to how long Rodgers dragged things out after the 2020 season. His return last year wasn't reported until July 26, when ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the 10-time Pro Bowler and team agreed to multiple conditions that addressed certain issues he had.

While the Packers did get Rodgers back for the upcoming season, the offense he plays in figures to look very different from what we have seen in recent years.

Davante Adams, who accounted for 28.5 percent of the Packers' targets and 30.6 percent of their receptions in 2021, was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and rookie Christian Watson figure to be the top three receivers entering the 2022 season.

Rodgers will turn 39 on Dec. 2. He has shown no signs of slowing down to this point in his career. The five-time All-Pro has thrown for 8,414 yards and 85 touchdowns in 26 starts over the past two seasons combined.

The Packers were the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but they have been unable to reach the Super Bowl since beating the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2010 season.