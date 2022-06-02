WNBA Star Brittney Griner Able to Receive Emails, Letters During Russian Detainment

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner remains detained in Russia, but she is allowed to receive emails and letters and can respond to some through her lawyers, according to Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press.

Fellow WNBA players have sent hundreds of emails to Griner to an account set up by her agent. Once they are vetted by Russian officials, they are printed out and delivered to her in bunches.

The 31-year-old can then write or dictate a response on paper, which her lawyers transfer back to the email.

Griner was detained at the Moscow airport in February after officials allegedly found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. In May, the United States government ruled that she has been "wrongfully detained."

