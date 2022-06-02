Massachusetts Lacrosse Player Aidan Kaminska Dies at Age 19

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The University of Massachusetts Amherst announced the death of Aidan Kaminska, a player on its men's lacrosse team, on Wednesday. He was 19.

Kathy Reakes of the Suffolk Daily Voice reported Kaminska "died suddenly" on Monday at his family's home in Port Jefferson, New York. A cause of death was not released.

Kaminska played football and lacrosse at Port Jefferson High School. He set a Long Island high school record by recording 17 receptions in a game for the Royals, per Reakes.

"The district was informed of the sudden passing of one of our alumni from the Class of 2020, Aidan Kaminska," Port Jefferson superintendent Jessica Schmettan wrote in a letter Tuesday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the former student's friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time."

He didn't play for the Minutemen during his true freshman season in 2021, but he was voted to the Colonial Athletic Association's All-Rookie Team after a 2022 campaign in which he scored nine goals in six games.

Kaminska scored a hat trick in his final game, a loss to Towson in the CAA tournament semifinals on May 5.

"The Massachusetts athletics department extends condolences to Aidan's family, friends, teammates and coaches. University resources are available for members of the UMass community to utilize during this challenging time," the school's statement read.

Suffolk County Police haven't announced any details related to Kaminska's death.