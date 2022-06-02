John Lynch: Deebo Samuel Will Be with 49ers This Season amid Trade, Contract Rumors

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch confirmed Wednesday he expects wide receiver Deebo Samuel to remain with the team for the 2022 NFL season.

Lynch was asked about Samuel's status at a Dwight Clark Legacy Series event and received an ovation from the crowd after saying he'd be a "fool" to trade the 2021 Pro Bowl selection:

