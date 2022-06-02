Browns' Myles Garrett Thinks Baker Mayfield Will 'Land on His Feet' amid Trade Rumors

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett isn't concerned about Baker Mayfield amid the quarterback's standoff with the organization.

Speaking to reporters during Wednesday's organized team activities, Garrett said Mayfield will "land on his feet."

"I hope the best for him," Garrett said. "I hope he moves on and he does well for himself. ... He's played well when he's healthy. When he's healthy, he can do some pretty good things for a team. Just has to find his niche again. I think he has to prove himself, has to get healthy."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.