Lakers' LeBron James Becomes Billionaire; 1st Active NBA Player Ever to Hit Milestone

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is reportedly the first NBA player to become a billionaire while still actively playing.

Forbes' Chase Peterson-Withorn reported Thursday that James' net worth surpassed the $1 billion mark after he earned $121.2 million in 2021.

