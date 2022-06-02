Panthers' $800M Practice Facility Won't Be Built After Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two years after breaking ground, the Carolina Panthers' practice facility project in Rock Hill, South Carolina, won't be completed.

Per Steve Reed of the Associated Press, the proposed $800 million facility is "officially dead" after Panthers owner David Tepper's real estate company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday.

