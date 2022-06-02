Twitter Reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Top Moments from Capital One's The Match 6

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match

The sixth edition of Capital One's The Match saw Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers defeat Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the friendly competition between some of the NFL's best quarterbacks.

But perhaps no one on the green had more fun than Mahomes, who kept things loose while also remaining competitive. The Kansas City Chiefs star made up for Allen's shortcomings and carried his team with a number of clutch putts. He also looked more relaxed than Allen throughout the match as he enjoyed a few bottles of beer.

Some fans and pundits who were watching Wednesday's showcase had fun online highlighting Mahomes' performance.

Mahomes also helped his team to overcome a two-shot deficit and took a brief lead when he sank a putt on the eighth hole. Allen had no choice but to admit that Mahomes was shouldering the load for their team.

On the final hole when things were tied up, Allen came close to sinking a long putt that would've made up for his earlier struggles. But it just wasn't his day, and it opened the door for Brady and Rodgers to take the win.

Wednesday's performance may have solidified Mahomes for a spot in Capital One's The Match going forward. His candor, subtle trash talk and impressively clutch play made for an entertaining viewing experience.

However, it wouldn't be a surprise if Mahomes was playing with a different partner the next time he's on the green.