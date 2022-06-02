X

    Twitter Reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Top Moments from Capital One's The Match 6

    Doric SamJune 2, 2022

    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match

    The sixth edition of Capital One's The Match saw Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers defeat Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the friendly competition between some of the NFL's best quarterbacks.

    But perhaps no one on the green had more fun than Mahomes, who kept things loose while also remaining competitive. The Kansas City Chiefs star made up for Allen's shortcomings and carried his team with a number of clutch putts. He also looked more relaxed than Allen throughout the match as he enjoyed a few bottles of beer.

    Some fans and pundits who were watching Wednesday's showcase had fun online highlighting Mahomes' performance.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Athletes... They're just like us on the golf course 🤣 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOnesTheMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOnesTheMatch</a> <a href="https://t.co/aYSeDILV2t">pic.twitter.com/aYSeDILV2t</a>

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    3 beers deep.. talking some shit.. driving the ball 318 middle of the fairway… Patrick Mahomes is becoming America’s Sweetheart QUICKLY on this golf course <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOnesTheMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOnesTheMatch</a>

    Pete Sweeney @pgsween

    “The Match” has gone 6 holes (halfway) so far. <br><br>Quick recap: Brady and Rodgers took the first two holes, then Mahomes opened a Coors Light. He has since carried he and Allen’s team back to a tie. 6 holes to go.

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    Mahomes just slamming Coors. That’s my quarterback.

    Jon Scott @JonScottTV

    Mahomes opening up 4th beer here on 7th hole. Didn’t crack first until after 1st hole.<br><br>Allen hasn’t had a sip.<br><br>This explains a lot.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheMatch</a>

    Harold R. Kuntz @HaroldRKuntz3

    Mahomes is carrying Allen.

    Joshua Brisco @jbbrisco

    patrick mahomes just hits golf balls and feeds children. simple as that.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    What a CLUTCH putt for Mahomes on hole 6 👏 (<a href="https://twitter.com/ATT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@att</a>) <a href="https://t.co/YpPY50UOeG">pic.twitter.com/YpPY50UOeG</a>

    Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS

    Mahomes currently putting like 2015 Spieth.

    Kent Swanson @kent_swanson

    Patrick Mahomes is tied with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in The Match. Josh Allen is also present.

    Joe Fann @Joe_Fann

    Patrick Mahomes putting Josh Allen on his back <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOnesTheMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOnesTheMatch</a> <a href="https://t.co/cHtfw0a5qv">pic.twitter.com/cHtfw0a5qv</a>

    Braiden Turner @bturner23

    So nice of Patrick Mahomes to carry his son Josh Allen like this

    Mike Camerlengo @MCamerlengo

    Patrick Mahomes has that day drunk confidence going <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thematch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thematch</a>

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Man <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> is cold cold on the golf course. Dude throwing in dime after dime while tossing back Coors Light after Coors Light.

    RC Maxfield @RCMB323

    Patrick Mahomes is currently 5-6 beers deep at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheMatch</a> playing at an elite level and if we are being completely honest, that’s what we all aspire to be in life.

    Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

    Mahomes turnin into Tiger after slammin all of those tall Coors cans gotta be the best ad ever haha

    Ryan Ballengee @RyanBallengee

    When drinking while playing golf, there is absolutely a point where you're buzzed enough to play better. A buddy of mine calls it the buzzone, and Patrick Mahomes has found it.

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    Patrick Mahomes is living proof that beer makes you a better golfer <a href="https://t.co/Y8xXjUvxhn">pic.twitter.com/Y8xXjUvxhn</a>

    Tone Digs @ToneDigz

    Forget the scorecard. Mahomes is the winner tonight no matter how it finishes.

    Mahomes also helped his team to overcome a two-shot deficit and took a brief lead when he sank a putt on the eighth hole. Allen had no choice but to admit that Mahomes was shouldering the load for their team.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Count it! Mahomes drains the putt for the lead 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOnesTheMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOnesTheMatch</a> <a href="https://t.co/un5JHoxmQ8">pic.twitter.com/un5JHoxmQ8</a>

    Jared Koller @JaredKCTV5

    "His back is hurting." - Josh Allen in regards to Patrick Mahomes carrying him to a lead over Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in The Match. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/KCTV5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KCTV5</a>

    On the final hole when things were tied up, Allen came close to sinking a long putt that would've made up for his earlier struggles. But it just wasn't his day, and it opened the door for Brady and Rodgers to take the win.

    Edward J @BourbonAndBeer

    Josh Allen long putt comes up just short <a href="https://t.co/WlkxzhmqdR">pic.twitter.com/WlkxzhmqdR</a>

    Wednesday's performance may have solidified Mahomes for a spot in Capital One's The Match going forward. His candor, subtle trash talk and impressively clutch play made for an entertaining viewing experience.

    However, it wouldn't be a surprise if Mahomes was playing with a different partner the next time he's on the green.

