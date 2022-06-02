NCAA Men's Golf Championships 2022: Texas Beats Arizona State for 4th Title

Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Texas has won its fourth men's golf NCAA Division I championship after defeating Arizona State 3-2 in match play Wednesday.

Here's a look at results and highlights of the day's action from Graywawk Golf Course in Scottdale, Arizona.

Results

Parker Coody (Texas) def. James Leow (Arizona State): 6 and 5

Pierceson Coody (Texas) def. Preston Summerhays (Arizona State): 2 and 1

Travis Vick (Texas) def. Cameron Sisk (Arizona State): 1-up

David Puig (Arizona State) def. Mason Nome (Texas): 1-up (19 holes)

Mason Anderson (Arizona State) def. Cole Hammer (Texas): 3 and 2

Full results via Golfstat.

Highlights

Parker Coody had the performance of the day by winning 6 and 5 over Arizona State's James Leow:

Coody was 5-up through six holes and cruised from there to give Texas its first point, and he spoke post-round:

Parker's brother, Pierceson, earned Texas' second point with a 2 and 1 win over Preston Summerhays.

Coody held the lead after the second hole and never relinquished it. However, Summerhays kept Coody at arm's length for the remainder of the match and won the 16th hole to cut the deficit to one.

However, Coody bounced back to win the 17th hole and the match. He credited his putting post-match.

Arizona State's Mason Anderson used a hot putter for his 3 and 2 win over Cole Hammer:

ASU's David Puig and Texas' Mason Nome fought an incredible battle in which neither player was up more than one hole all day. The two found themselves all square after nine of the 18 holes, including the very last one thanks to this clutch Puig putt:

However, Travis Vick's 1-up win over Arizona State's Cameron Sisk ended up being the difference. He executed a great putt on the last hole, and the tap-in wasn't needed after it was conceded.

It was an emotional win for Texas, which found much inspiration in 14-year-old fan Sonny Santrelli:

In the end, the Longhorns pulled through for the national title.