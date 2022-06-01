3-Time PGA Tour Winner Bart Bryant Killed in Car Crash at Age 59

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Former PGA Tour and Champions Tour golfer Bart Bryant was killed in a car crash on Tuesday at the age of 59, the PGA Tour confirmed Wednesday.

"The PGA Tour is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "The Bryants have been a part of the PGA Tour family for over four decades and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed."

Bryant won three events on the PGA Tour, his first coming at the 2004 Valero Texas Open. It was his 187th start after first turning pro in 1986.

Though he was 41 years old at the time of his first win, Bryant found even more success in 2005 when he won the Memorial Tournament and the Tour Championship. In the latter victory, he finished six strokes ahead of runner-up Tiger Woods.

Bryant finished in the top 10 of the money list that season and reached a high of No. 22 in the world rankings.

The veteran eventually moved onto the Champions Tour in 2013, twice winning the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. His last start came in March 2020, finishing tied for 18th at the Cologuard Classic.

Bryant is also part of a successful golf family, with his brother Brad winning on both the PGA Tour and Champions Tour, including the 2007 U.S. Senior Open.