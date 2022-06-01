Bucs' Tom Brady Has Earned $9.5M in Marketing, Licensing Deals in 12-Month Period

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for the Match

Tom Brady's not only the winningest player in NFL history, he's also shattering likeness records.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback earned $9.5 million in licensing deals signed through the NFLPA over a 12-month span spanning March 2021 through February 2022, per Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic.

That figure does not include marketing deals for his individual likeness (e.g. those Subway ads we see every 14 minutes) but ones that necessitate licensing through the NFLPA (jerseys, trading cards, etc.).

Brady's earnings dwarf those of his next-highest competitor, Patrick Mahomes, who comes in at just $3.3 million. Kaplan's report notes that it's rare for a player to break the $4 million barrier, let alone Brady raking in over double that total.

It's likely Brady's brief retirement played a factor in an uptick in interest, but he announced his decision Feb. 1, leaving only a four-week period for fans to drive up sales.

To put it simply: Tom Brady is the NFL's most popular player, and it's not even close. He's done an excellent job of opening himself up more on social media in recent years, and winning a Super Bowl the first year after leaving New England certainly didn't hurt matters in terms of his legacy.