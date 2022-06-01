John Madden Announced for Cover of Madden NFL 23 on Anniversary of 1st Video Game

Photo Credit: EA Sports

EA Sports is going back to its roots.

The video game company announced John Madden will be on the cover of the latest edition of his namesake game, Madden NFL 23. The news fittingly comes on June 1, which is being recognized as Madden Day in honor of the game's first release on June 1, 1988.

Madden used to be on the cover of every edition of the game, but his last appearance came on the 2000 version. It has since donned star players and most recently featured Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

This year's game will have three unique covers to recognize Madden's greatness as a coach, broadcaster and video game icon.

It will also feature a mode with two versions of Madden coaching opposing "All Madden" teams in the 1970s Oakland Coliseum and remastered audio clips so his voice returns to the game.

Madden returns to the cover after he died in December at age 85.

He is an integral part of football history, and it all started on the sidelines. He coached the Oakland Raiders from 1969 through 1978, won a Super Bowl and finished with a 103-32-7 record.

Madden's .759 regular-season winning percentage is the highest for any coach with at least 100 career victories.

The Hall of Famer then went to the broadcast booth and treated generations of football fans to some of his famous catchphrases such as "Boom!" His voice alongside Pat Summerall's was the surest way for fans to know they were watching one of the most important NFL games of the weekend.

Now his legacy lives on through the video game, and EA Sports is recognizing him with a return to the cover spot.