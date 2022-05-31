Michelle Wie West Partners with LA Golf in Initiative to Support LPGA Players

Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michelle Wie West is partnering with LA Golf to provide additional support for LPGA players, per Charlotte Gibson of ESPN.

The 32-year-old, who announced last week she will step away from competition, is in an investor in LA Golf and sits on the board of the of the golf equipment company.

"We're looking into not so much as just throwing money, but what meaningful support can we provide women athletes that will make them feel like they're taken care of," Wie West said. "And all of this—it adds up, and hopefully this will help to elongate their career. They can play with less injuries. They can play with less stress and have mental health support, all of that."

The new initiative was formed after discussions between Wie West and LA Golf CEO Reed Dickens over the past year.

"I gave her the authority and the green light and the legislative paper to do what she thinks needs to be done based on her experience," Dickens said.

Wie West plans to provide support for golfers in areas such as healthcare and maternity leave, but she also noted travel conditions as a place that could see significant improvement for LPGA members.

The golf star, who is married to Golden State Warriors executive Jonnie West, explained the travel differences between male and female athletes:

"My eyes were really opened when I traveled with my husband with the Warriors and saw how they travel. Everything is done for them, and it's the same on the PGA Tour, as well.

"Meanwhile, I remember hoping and praying that my golf bags would show up on the carousel at the airport. And I was fortunate to travel with a team during my playing years, but I know there are plenty of girls who don't even have that luxury."

The initiative will help the golfer's goal of creating a "meaningful impact" off the course.

Wie West is best known for qualifying for an LPGA event at just 12 years old and winning the U.S. Women's Open in 2014. She gave birth to her daughter Makenna in June 2020.