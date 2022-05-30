College Baseball Regional 2022: Tennessee Earns Top Seed; Full Bracket Revealed

Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tennessee claimed the No. 1 seed for the 2022 NCAA Division I baseball tournament, with the full bracket announced Monday.

The Volunteers will host one of 16 regionals and get play underway Friday against Alabama State.

Here are the 16 national seeds and each of the regional locations:

2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament Regional Sites

No. 1 Tennessee (Knoxville)

No. 2 Stanford (Stanford)

No. 3 Oregon State (Corvallis)

No. 4 Virginia Tech (Blacksburg)

No. 5 Texas A&M (College Station)

No. 6 Miami (Miami)

No. 7 Oklahoma State (Stillwater)

No. 8 East Carolina (Greenville)

No. 9 Texas (Austin)

No. 10 North Carolina (Chapel Hill)

No. 11 Southern Miss (Hattiesburg)

No. 12 Louisville (Louisville)

No. 13 Florida (Gainesville)

No. 14 Auburn (Auburn)

No. 15 Maryland (College Park)

No. 16 Georgia Southern (Statesboro)

Tony Vitello's squad captured the SEC title with an 8-5 win over Florida on Sunday, bringing Tennessee's overall record to 53-7 heading into the tournament. Not surprisingly, the Vols are the betting favorites (+250; bet $100 to win $250) at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the College World Series.

Tennessee boasts an offense that ranks 12th in batting average (.310) and first in slugging percentage (.613), while the pitching staff is first in ERA (2.37) and WHIP (0.95) and seventh in strikeout rate (10.8 per nine innings).

Considering the Volunteers went 34-3 at home, it will be considered a major disappointment if they fail to advance past the super regionals in Knoxville to advance to the College World Series.

No matter what happens on the road to Omaha, Nebraska, a new national champion will be crowned.

Nine teams are representing the SEC in the tournament, and Mississippi State isn't one of them. Coming off their 2021 title, the Bulldogs went 26-30 overall and 9-21 in the conference in 2022.

Nevertheless, the SEC is well-represented. The conference is tied with the ACC for the most schools in the 64-team field.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.