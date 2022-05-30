49ers Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Allowed to Talk Contract with Teams to Help Trade

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are still planning to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and are even letting his camp "discuss possible contract adjustments with other teams," according to Albert Breer of MMQB.

Garoppolo has a $26.95 million cap hit for 2022, but the 49ers can save $25.55 million by trading or releasing the veteran, per Spotrac.

Another team might not want to pick up the lofty salary for next season in a trade, but the sides could agree to a lower number that keeps Garoppolo under contract and fits within the salary cap.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that Garoppolo will "most likely" be traded this offseason, but "that's not a guarantee."

In addition to salary concerns, the quarterback's health has been a major holdup in potential trades. Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery in March and he isn't scheduled to throw again until the summer.

"I felt like we were close in some discussions and then the decision was made to have surgery and that brought things to a screeching halt," general manager John Lynch said earlier this month.

Considering the 30-year-old has missed 25 games because of injuries over the past four years, another ailment has understandably made teams even more cautious about acquiring the player.

Garoppolo has still impressed when on the field, totaling 3,810 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in 15 games last season. His 98.7 quarterback rating ranked ninth in the NFL and the 49ers went 9-6 in his starts, plus a trip to the NFC title game.

It could be enough for a quarterback-needy team to complete a trade before the start of 2022.