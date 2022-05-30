Saints QB Jameis Winston Reveals He Was Sleeping on His Parents' Couch amid Rehab

Brett Davis/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston seemingly hit a low point after tearing his ACL in October.

"The first few weeks, I was sleeping on my parents' couch—no hotel, I’m sleeping on their couch," Winston told Albert Breer of MMQB.

The 28-year-old missed the final 10 games of the 2021 season while rehabbing from the knee injury. He acknowledged his situation in November served as a wake-up call to work his way back to the field.

"It got to the point where I was like, I got to get off this couch! Like, there's no way I can stay on this couch," Winston added. "Going to rehab, coming back, sitting on the couch, icing and then going to sleep on the couch, it was like, No, I didn’t live my life to live on my parents' couch."

Winston was a free agent this offseason, but he landed a two-year, $28 million deal in March to return to New Orleans.

