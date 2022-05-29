NCAA Softball Championships 2022: Super Regionals Results, World Series Schedule

Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dreams were made and dreams were broken Sunday.

Everything was on the line for four teams in the 2022 NCAA softball championship. Six of the eight spots in the Women's College World Series were already clinched, and the final two openings came down to Sunday's games in the super regionals.

A decisive Game 3 between Florida and Virginia Tech was the first leg of the doubleheader, while a Game 3 between Northwestern and Arizona State was the second.

The other super regionals were already decided when Oklahoma beat Central Florida, Oregon State beat Stanford, UCLA beat Duke, Oklahoma State beat Clemson, Texas beat Arkansas and Arizona beat Mississippi State.

The Women's College World Series begins June 2 and runs until June 9 or 10 in Oklahoma City. The full schedule and bracket are at NCAA.com.

Here is a look at Sunday's results.

Sunday Results

Florida def. Virginia Tech, 12-0

Northwestern vs. Arizona State, 9:30 p.m. ET

So much for Game 3 drama.

Florida needed just five innings to dispatch Virginia Tech by the lopsided score of 12-0 in a game that was never in doubt after the SEC team's middle-innings explosion.

The Gators pushed three runs across in the second with an RBI double from Avery Goelz and RBI singles from Kendra Falby and Skylar Wallace. They then scored six times in the third to break the game open with sacrifice flies from Sam Roe and Goelz and two-RBI singles from Wallace and Charla Echols.

It was part of a dominant day for Wallace, who also added a solo home run in the fifth and finished 3-of-4 with four RBI and two runs. Goelz also drove in three from her spot at the bottom of the lineup.

While Florida's offense generated the headlines, Lexie Delbrey and Natalie Lugo combined to pitch five shutout innings and allowed just two total hits. Virginia Tech's only source of offense came from walks, and it was unable to parlay any of its five bases on balls into runs.

The result was the 11th Women's College World Series in program history for Florida.