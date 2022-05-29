Giants Manager Gabe Kapler May Suspend National Anthem Protest for Memorial Day

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters last week that he would not be taking the field during the playing of the national anthem until he feels "better about the direction of our country," but added on Sunday that he hasn't decided what he would do on Memorial Day.

"I'm very comfortable taking it day by day," he said. "I think I'll just decide what makes the most sense in the moment. Memorial Day is an important day in our country's history and a special day and a unique day. I find it to be one that deserves special attention."

