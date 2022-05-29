Patriots HC Bill Belichick Has 'Same Intensity' at 70 Years Old, Says Devin McCourty

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There's a theory that some people with a high intensity level tend to mellow out as they age, but apparently that doesn't apply to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Speaking to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Patriots safety Devin McCourty said Belichick still brings the "same intensity" to his job that he always has.

"I've always said, when people ask me what's Bill like, that he's the model of consistency," McCourty added. "Showing up to your job every day, having the same attitude, the same messaging, and being able to do that over and over again is hard."

Few players in the NFL know Belichick, who turned 70 on April 16, better than McCourty. He has spent his entire 12-year career with the Patriots after being selected with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2010 draft.

The 2022 season will mark Belichick's 48th year in the NFL. He began his coaching career as a special assistant with the Baltimore Colts in 1975.

Not only is Belichick showing no signs of slowing down, but he seems intent on challenging himself in ways he never has as Patriots head coach.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted in March that there's "sort of an open belief leaguewide" that Belichick could be the team's offensive play-caller, or at least have a more significant role in the offense this season.

The Patriots haven't formally announced who will be their offensive play-caller with Josh McDaniels leaving to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Mick Lombardi, Bo Hardegree and Carmen Bricillo followed McDaniels from New England to Las Vegas.

"I've called them and I haven't called them," Belichick told reporters last week when asked who would be calling plays for the offense. "Other people have called them and haven't called them. We'll see."

There was similar intrigue around the defense two years ago after Brian Flores was hired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Belichick didn't reveal until midway through the 2020 season that his son Steve Belichick was the one calling defensive plays.

Despite being 70 years old, Belichick isn't the oldest active head coach in the NFL. Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks, who is also 70, was born seven months before Belichick.

New England is looking to build on last season's playoff appearance. Pro Bowl quarterback Mac Jones is entering his second year in the NFL after throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns as a rookie.