Naomi Osaka Tweets Experience at Barclays Center During Scare of an Active Shooter

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was inside Barclays Center in New York City when rumors of an active shooter caused panic following Saturday's boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero.

TMZ Sports reported the incident, which occurred early Sunday morning, led 10 people to get transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No shooter was located.

Osaka posted her reaction on Twitter, and someone else inside the venue shared a video of the scene:

A New York Police Department spokesperson told John Annese of the New York Daily News an investigation determined it was a false alarm. No shots were fired inside or outside the arena.

NYPD detective Adam Navarro said there was "no gun whatsoever" and that it's unclear what led spectators to believe there was imminent danger, per ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, confirmed she "made it out ok."

The 24-year-old Japanese sensation suffered a first-round loss to Amanda Anisimova in the French Open last week.

Music superstar Madonna was among the other celebrities in attendance for the boxing card, per TMZ.

The situation occurred amid a time of heightened awareness following two recent mass shootings in the United States.

On Tuesday, 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

That tragedy came less than two weeks after 10 people were killed in a racist attack on a Buffalo grocery store.

It's led to calls for Congress to work on gun-control measures, including an impassioned plea from Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, one of several high-profile members of the sports world to speak out in wake of the shootings.