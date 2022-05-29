Rams Super Bowl Champ Aaron Donald Signed Contract with Kanye West's Donda Sports

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald announced on the I Am Athlete podcast that he has signed with Kanye West's Donda Sports:

"I think it's a helluva opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in, that I wanna do, that my wife wanna do," Donald said (h/t TMZ Sports). "So to be a part of that, and be one of the best first athletes to be a part of that, it's pretty dope. We're excited about it, and we're gonna see where this thing goes."

Kanye partnered with Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown to form Donda Sports this year, with Brown referring to himself as the president of the company in a February Instagram post.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.