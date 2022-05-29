Raiders' Darren Waller Says His Agent Is Working on New Contract After Trade Rumors

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Darren Waller is seeking a new contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, though he is letting his agent handle negotiations while he focuses on football.

"My agent is working on that," Waller said on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk). "I understand it, but I know if I focus on it too much, it could take away from my job and learning a new system and just continuing to try to elevate and take care of my body in the right way. I try to focus on those things and let my agent handle that. When decisions need to be made, decisions need to be made."

Waller is signed through the 2023 season, and a new contract could secure his future in Las Vegas amid trade rumors during the offseason.

Aaron Nagler of CheeseheadTV reported in April the Green Bay Packers were targeting the tight end, while ESPN's Matt Miller added Waller was "being shopped due to age and expected cost."

Waller has a $6.8 million cap hit in 2022, which ranks just 11th among tight ends, per Spotrac. Even with another year under team control, the 29-year-old should be in line for a raise after totaling 252 catches for 3,006 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns over the last three seasons.

After earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2020, Waller took a step back in 2021 while dealing with a knee injury for part of the year. He finished with 55 catches for 665 yards and two scores.

Though he was unable to reach 1,100 yards for the third straight year, his 60.5 receiving yards per game was still better than Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Dalton Schultz and Mike Gesicki— the four tight ends set to make over $10 million in 2022.

The Raiders could struggle to afford an increased salary at the position, but it seems both sides want to work out a deal.

Owner Mark Davis denied trade rumors in April.

"There's nothing going on with Darren Waller, except he's a Raider," Davis said.

Waller also said he isn't going anywhere.