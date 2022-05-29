Jadeveon Clowney Says He's Chasing Super Bowl, Thinks Browns 'Got a Shot' in 2022

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney said he re-signed with the Cleveland Browns for a chance to win a Super Bowl title this season.

The three-time Pro Bowl defensive end told Nathan Zegura of the Browns' official website (via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk) winning a championship is the sole focus at this stage of his career.

"I just want to chase that Super Bowl," Clowney said. "I think we've got a shot at it. We had a great defense last year. We went out and got some more key players on offense and defense, and I feel like we've got a shot. I wouldn't want to do it on another team than the one I played with last year."

Clowney, who previously played for the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans, enjoyed a solid first season in Cleveland. He recorded 37 total tackles, nine sacks, two passes defended and two forced fumbles in 14 appearances.

The Browns failed to live up to expectations, however, missing the playoffs with an 8-9 record one year after going 11-5 and making the divisional round of the postseason.

Hopes are back on the rise after an offseason that featured a pair of blockbuster trades to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson from Houston Texans and wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys.

Those high-profile additions, combined with solid depth signings and the return of Clowney to bolster the pass rush, should be enough to make the Browns a contender in the AFC.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was happy to see Clowney, who signed a one-year, $10 million contract on May 22, back in the facilities as organized team activities kicked off this week.

"He was very productive for us last season," Stefanski told reporters. "He is very popular in this building, so having him in the meeting room and having him around the building, you felt his energy and the guys were excited that he was here."

Clowney will team back up with Myles Garrett to give Cleveland one of the NFL's most fearsome edge-rushing duos. The team ranked ninth with 43 sacks in 2021.

If the defense, which ranked fifth in yards allowed last season (311.5 per game), can match that level of performance and the offense takes the expected step forward with the arrivals of Watson and Cooper, there's a lot of upside for the Browns in 2022.

Meeting Clowney's goal of winning the Super Bowl won't be easy because the AFC is absolutely loaded with quarterback talent and should make the conference playoffs a grueling gauntlet, but at least on paper Cleveland has a shot to make a deep run.

The Browns will enter the season seeking their first Super Bowl title. Their last championship came in 1964 before the NFL-AFL merger.