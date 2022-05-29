SEC Baseball Tournament 2022: Final Four Scores, Championship Bracket, Schedule

Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 7 Florida Gators and the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will face off in the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament championship game on Sunday at Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama.

Florida upset No. 2 Texas A&M 9-0 in the Final Four thanks to a combination of consistent run production and impressive pitching that left the Aggies with just six hits in 32 at-bats.

Meanwhile, Tennessee defeated No. 12 Kentucky 12-2 with a late surge in Saturday's Final Four. With both teams tied 2-2 through seven innings, the Volunteers broke through with a four-run eighth inning.

Here are Saturday's Final Four scores and a look at the championship matchup between Florida and Tennessee.

Men's Final Four Scores

No. 7 Florida def. No. 2 Texas A&M, 9-0

No. 1 Tennessee def. No. 12 Kentucky, 12-2

2022 SEC Championship Game Schedule

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama

When: Sunday, May 29, at 3 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN2

Florida 9, Texas A&M 0

The Florida Gators got their revenge against the Texas A&M Aggies. In the second round of the tournament, the Aggies stomped the Gators 10-0.

Florida got out to a hot start Saturday when Jud Fabian sent a solo home run over the left field fence in the top of the second inning. It marked Fabian's 22nd home run of the season.

After Wyatt Langford hit a leadoff double in the top of the third inning, BT Riopelle hit a sacrifice fly to bring him home and give the Gators a 2-0 lead. Mac Guscette followed that up with a two-RBI single in the top of the fourth inning to extend Florida's lead.

The Gators then tacked on four unanswered runs over the next three innings to take a commanding 8-0 lead before capping off the afternoon with a run in the top of the ninth.

While the bats were hot, Florida's pitching staff also put together a dominant outing. Starting pitcher Timmy Manning allowed just five hits and struck out six batters in five innings.

Fisher Jameson was also solid, allowing just one hit and striking out four batters in four innings.

This tournament has been full of upsets for the Gators, who also defeated No. 3 Arkansas in the third round Friday. However, the Gators went 0-3 against the Volunteers this season and gave up 17 runs over those three outings.

Florida has won the SEC Tournament seven times, with the last coming in 2015.

Tennessee 12, Kentucky 2

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers punched their ticket to the SEC Championship Game with a big win over the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats.

Tennessee and Kentucky were tied 2-2 through seven innings before the Volunteers put together a four-run eighth inning to take a 6-2 lead. The Vols' run began when Kentucky pitcher Zack Lee hit Jorel Ortega with a pitch with the bases loaded, which resulted in Luc Lipicius coming in.

With the bases still loaded, another run came in on a wild pitch from Lee before two more runners scored on a double from Cortland Lawson.

It was a disappointing performance for Lee, who came on in relief for Austin Strickland, who pitched 3.2 innings and allowed just one run on three hits while striking out five batters.

The Wildcats' bullpen let the team down, as the Volunteers went on to score six more runs in the top of the ninth inning off a number of Kentucky relief pitchers to put the game out of reach.

Tennessee's pitching staff should also be credited for the win. Starter Chase Burns allowed just two runs on three hits in 4.2 innings while striking out eight.

The Volunteers have been dominant in this tournament, posting a 10-1 win over No. 8 Vanderbilt and a 5-2 win over No. 4 LSU before Saturday's game against Kentucky, and will enter Sunday's title game as favorites.

Tennessee has won the SEC Tournament three times and will be aiming to capture the title for the first time since 1995.