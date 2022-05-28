Champions League 2022: Players, Coaches React to Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Real Madrid captured its 14th Champions League title with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Stade de France.

Vinicius Jr. broke the scoreless stalemate in the 59th minute to put Real Madrid on top. The defense made the lead stand, with Liverpool having a 9-2 edge in shots on goal and attempting 24 shots total.

Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois capped off a phenomenal Champions League run with a shutout. The 30-year-old allowed just one goal in the past two matches, including a 3-1 win over Manchester City in the second leg of the semifinals.

Mohamed Salah had an opportunity to tie the score in the final minutes. He fired off a shot that was bending toward the far corner of the net, but Courtois was able to turn the ball away.

"Back in England, I don’t get enough respect… so, well, I showed it today. I wanted to put some respect on my name there," Courtois said after Saturday's win.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wasn't quick to give credit to Courtois after the loss.

"When the goalkeeper is man of the match, something is going wrong for the other team. In the last third we could have done better," Klopp told reporters.

While Courtois got his redemption on the biggest stage in the sport, Carlo Ancelotti further cemented his legacy as arguably the greatest manager of all time.

This was the fourth Champions League title for Ancelotti. The 62-year-old previously won with AC Milan (2002-03, 2006-07) and Real Madrid in 2013-14.

As happy as Ancelotti was to rewrite the record books, he was also quick to give credit to his players. Courtois, in particular, was on the receiving end of high praise from his manager.

"Trust me, I can’t believe what Thibaut Courtois did tonight, guys. Unbelievable," Ancelotti said.

Despite Klopp's frustration at how poorly his offense fared in the game, he certainly isn't lacking confidence in his club's ability to get back to the final in 2023.

"Where's the final next year? Istanbul? Book the hotel," Klopp said during his post-match press conference.

This was the first appearance in the Champions League Final for Liverpool since winning the title in 2019.