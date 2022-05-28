WWE's Charlotte Flair, AEW's Andrade Married at Wedding Ceremony in Mexico

Mat Hayward/Getty Images

WWE star Charlotte Flair and AEW star Andrade El Idolo are now married after a ceremony in Mexico on Friday evening.

Per Elissa Rosen and Lindsay Kimble of People, the wedding took place at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreon, Andrade's hometown.

Charlotte, a 13-time champion, walked down the aisle accompanied by her father, wrestling legend Ric Flair. Her bridal party included former WWE star Nia Jax.

Around 160 people attended the wedding of the couple, who got engaged in January 2020.