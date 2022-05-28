French Open 2022 Results: Medvedev, Swiatek Highlight Saturday's Winners

Andy Cheung/Getty Images

Upsets have dominated the women's draw at the 2022 French Open, but No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek continued to breeze through the early rounds with a straight-set victory over Danka Kovinic on Saturday at Roland Garros in Paris.

Swiatek is now the only top-10 seed remaining on the women's side at the season's second Grand Slam tournament after Paula Badosa was forced to withdraw because of injury and Aryna Sabalenka suffered an upset loss during Saturday's action.

It's been the polar opposite story in the men's bracket, where all of the pre-tournament favorites are still active in pursuit of the major championship. Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas were among the notable winners as the third round wrapped up.

Let's check out all of the singles results, which will be updated through the day's end of play. That's followed by a recap of the most noteworthy matches.

Women's Results

(1) Iga Swiatek d. Danka Kovinic; 6-3, 7-5

(29) Veronika Kudermetova d. (3) Paula Badosa; 6-3, 2-1 ret.

(28) Camila Giorgi d. (7) Aryna Sabalenka; 4-6, 6-1, 6-0

(11) Jessica Pegula d. (24) Tamara Zidansek; 6-1, 7-6 (2)

(22) Madison Keys d. (16) Elena Rybakina; 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3)

(20) Daria Kasatkina d. Shelby Rogers; 6-3, 6-2

Qinwen Zheng d. Alize Cornet; 6-0, 3-0 ret.

Irina-Camelia Begu d. Leolia Jeanjean; 6-1, 6-4

Men's Results

(2) Daniil Medvedev d. (28) Miomir Kecmanovic; 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

(4) Stefanos Tsitsipas d. Mikael Ymer; 6-2, 6-2, 6-1

(7) Andrey Rublev d. Cristian Garin; 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (11)

(8) Casper Ruud vs. (32) Lorenzo Sonego

(11) Jannik Sinner d. Mackenzie McDonald; 6-3, 7-6 (6), 6-3

(12) Hubert Hurkacz d. David Goffin; 7-5, 6-2, 6-1

(20) Marin Cilic d. Gilles Simon; 6-0, 6-3, 6-2

Holger Rune vs. Hugo Gaston

Day 7 Recap

Swiatek won her first Grand Slam title at the 2020 French Open, and with most of her top-tier WTA Tour foes now eliminated, she's the clear favorite to add another major trophy to her collection.

The 20-year-old Polish sensation wasn't at her best Saturday, tallying 23 unforced errors against 13 winners, but she still managed to advance thanks to winning 48 percent of points on the return en route to five breaks of serve.

"I changed the tactics in second set a little bit to play less risky, but then I did some mistakes," Swiatek told reporters. "I lost my breaks. I'm not perfectly happy with that, but overall I'm happy with the performance, and that I came back in the second set."

She's reached the fourth round without dropping a set despite only playing her best in spurts, which is a promising sign for the remainder of the event.

Sabalenka put together an impressive first set, winning 94 percent of the points on her first serve and tallying 12 winners, but then the match flipped toward Camila Giorgi in a monumental way.

A loss of efficiency on serve was the biggest problem for the No. 7 seed, who failed to win a single point on her second serve over the final two sets (0-of-11). It set the stage for her Italian counterpart to secure six breaks to pull off the upset.

It's the first time Giorgi has reached the fourth round of a major since 2018 Wimbledon.

While most of the attention on the men's side has been focused on the star-studded top half of the bracket, Medvedev is quietly coasting his way through the bottom half.

The No. 2 seed has yet to lose more than four games in any set and once again managed to get off the court in less than two hours Saturday. He overwhelmed Miomir Kecmanovic with 42 winners and six aces while winning 72 percent of points on serve.

"Everything I wanted to do today worked," Medvedev said. "I was serving great. I feel like I was almost putting all the returns in and I made his life tough. Maybe he didn't play his best level, [but] I managed from my side to make his life as tough as possible, and it was enough to win today."

His draw gets tougher starting against Marin Cilic in the fourth round, but his level of play so far makes him the player to beat in the bottom half.

Tsitsipas needed a quick match Saturday after a hard-fought start to the tournament. He needed to come back from two sets down against Lorenzo Musetti in the first round and survived a four-set, three-tiebreaker encounter with Zdenek Kolar in the second round.

His win over Mikael Ymer was far more straightforward as he played controlled tennis, finishing with just 15 unforced errors, and came through in key situations with seven breaks in 12 opportunities. He also saved the only break point he faced.

Tsitsipas continues to search for his first major title. The closest he's come so far is last year's French Open, where he reached the final before losing to Novak Djokovic in five sets.

The fourth round of the tournament gets underway Sunday.