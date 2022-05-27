Browns Rumors: David Njoku Agrees to New 4-Year, $56.8M Contract After Franchise Tag

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Franchise-tagged tight end David Njoku and the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The deal contains $28 million guaranteed and will make him the fifth-highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

