ACC Baseball Tournament 2022: Friday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Three of the four spots in the ACC baseball tournament semifinals are wrapped up heading into the final day of pool play at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pittsburgh and North Carolina State wrapped up their respective pools Wednesday and have been biding their time until the semifinals Saturday. Notre Dame won Pool B on Thursday thanks to a 5-3 victory over Florida State.

The final spot up for grabs will come down to the winner of Friday's matchup between North Carolina and Virginia Tech in Pool A. Both teams have already beaten Clemson. The Hokies scored a tournament-high 18 runs in their win over the Tigers on Thursday.

2022 ACC Tournament Pool Standings (Winners in Bold)

Pool A: Virginia Tech (1-0), North Carolina (1-0), Clemson (0-2)

Pool B: Pittsburgh (2-0), Georgia Tech (1-1), Louisville (0-2)

Pool C: North Carolina State (2-0), Miami (0-1), Wake Forest (0-1)

Pool D: Notre Dame (2-0), Florida State (1-1), Virginia (0-2)

2022 ACC Tournament Results - Friday, May 27

Pool D: Notre Dame def. Virginia, 3-0

Pool C: Wake Forest vs. Miami, 3 p.m. ET

Pool A: North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. ET

2022 ACC Tournament Semifinals (Saturday, May 28)

Game 1: North Carolina/Virginia Tech winner vs. Notre Dame, 1 p.m. ET

Game 2: Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina State, 5 p.m. ET

Notre Dame 3, Virginia 0

Five Notre Dame pitchers combined to allow five hits in a 3-0 victory over Virginia in the final game in Pool D.

Starter Liam Simon set the tone for the rest of the staff. The junior right-hander allowed just two hits and struck out eight in five innings. This was his longest outing of the season, surpassing a four-inning start he had on April 20.

Virginia only really threatened in the top of the eighth. The inning began with two quick outs before Max Cotier and Alex Tappen singled and Jake Gelof walked to load the bases.

Notre Dame head coach Link Jarrett replaced Matt Bedford, who only allowed one hit in his first 2.2 innings before those back-to-back singles, with Sammy Cooper. He got Devin Ortiz to ground out to second base to end the threat.

Aidan Tyrell took over to handle the ninth inning. He struck out Kyle Teel and Casey Saucke before getting Ethan Anderson to ground out to finish the game.

The Fighting Irish got single runs in the second, fourth and sixth innings to support stellar work from their pitchers. Zack Prajzner drove in two of the runs with an RBI single in the second and sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Jack Penney had the third RBI for Notre Dame with a double that scored Jack Brannigan.

Notre Dame advanced to the ACC tournament semifinals for the first time in program history.