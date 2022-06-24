X

    Peyton Watson Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Nuggets Roster

    Erin WalshJune 24, 2022

    Abbie Parr/Getty Images

    UCLA's Peyton Watson is off the board as the Denver Nuggets selected the guard with the 30th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Peyton Watson

    Position: SF

    Height: 6'7"

    Pro Comparison: Moe Harkless

    Scouting Report: Watson was too raw to earn consistent playing time behind UCLA's veterans, but he's been on the NBA radar for years based on his positional tools and the versatility to slash, pass and defend

    Nuggets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Christian Braun, SG/SF: Rookie scale contract

    Peyton Watson, SF: Rookie scale contract

    Michael Porter Jr., SF: $34.5M (2027)

    Jamal Murray, PG: $31.7M (2025)

    Nikola Jokic, C: $29.5M (2023)

    Aaron Gordon, PF: $21.7M (2026)

    Will Barton, SF: UFA: $15M (2023)

    Monte Morris, PG: $9.3M (2024)

    Jeff Green, PF: $4.5M (2023)

    Zeke Nnaji, PF: $3M (2024)

    Bones Hyland, PG: $2.7M (2025)

    Free Agents

    Bryn Forbes, SG: UFA

    Facundo Campazzo, PG: RFA

    Austin Rivers, PG: UFA

    Vlatko Cancar, SF: RFA

    DeMarcus Cousins, C: UFA

    Davon Reed, SG: RFA

    Markus Howard, PG: RFA

    While Watson isn't as highly regarded as players like Jabari Smith Jr. or Paolo Banchero, he should still be a solid depth piece for the the Nuggets.

    Watson averaged 3.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.6 blocks and 0.6 steals in 12.7 minutes per game for the UCLA Bruins during his 2021-22 freshman season. He shot 32.2 percent from the field and 22.6 percent from beyond the arc in his one and only season, but he's been sought-after by NBA teams for his length, size and athleticism.

