Pat McAfee Reportedly Targeted by Amazon for 'ManningCast'-Like Show for TNF

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Indianapolis Colts punter and current sports media personality Pat McAfee is being targeted by Amazon to host a show similar to ESPN's "ManningCast" for Thursday Night Football, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

However, McCarthy notes that it's unclear if McAfee would be able to host a weekly TNF show because he is busy with his other jobs, including hosting his own SiriusXM radio show and serving as a color commentator for WWE.

McAfee would be open to hosting a MegaCast as it would "fit what he's looking for," McCarthy reported.

That said, he likely won't be on the road to host a MegaCast for Amazon and would likely host the show from his home in Indianapolis. Amazon would be hoping the show would do well enough to rival the Monday Night Football "ManningCast," hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning.

The Manning brothers had a star-studded lineup for the "ManningCast" which included the likes of Tom Brady, LeBron James and many more jumping on their show, which averaged 1.58 million viewers, per Sports Business Journal. The series won the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Series on Tuesday.

That said, McAfee has had some pretty notable guests on his The Pat McAfee Show, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and a number of other NFL stars.

McAfee's YouTube channel for his radio show also has 1.86 million subscribers and he receives thousands of views on his videos. He has a pretty solid following on Twitter, with his show's Twitter account boasting 2.4 million followers.

So, Amazon's ploy to land McAfee really isn't that surprising. He has the personality and experience to succeed on a Thursday Night Football "ManningCast"-style show.