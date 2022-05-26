SEC Baseball Tournament 2022: Thursday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 SEC baseball tournament continued Thursday with six teams in action, as the No. 7 Florida Gators and the No. 2 Texas A&M Aggies kicked off the day's action.

Texas A&M defeated Florida in dominant fashion, posting a 10-0 victory in the first game. Matchups between No. 1 Tennessee against No. 8 Vanderbilt and No. 4 LSU against No. 12 Kentucky are to follow.

Let's take a look at the results from Day 3.

2022 SEC Baseball Tournament Results - Thursday

No. 2 Texas A&M def. No. 7 Florida, 10-0

No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 8. Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. ET

No. 4 LSU vs. No. 12 Kentucky at 10:30 p.m. ET

Full schedule available at SECSports.com.

Day 3 Recap

Texas A&M 10, Florida 0

The Texas A&M Aggies had little problem with the Florida Gators, recording a 10-0 win in what was a complete performance. The game ended in just seven innings due to the SEC's run rule, which can end a contest if a team is up by 10 runs by the seventh inning.

The Aggies opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning on a two-run home run from third baseman Trevor Werner.

Texas A&M added another run in the bottom of the fifth inning before exploding for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, highlighted by home runs from second baseman Ryan Targac, centerfielder Jordan Thompson and designated hitter Austin Bost.

The Aggies also received an impressive performance from starting pitcher Micah Dallas, who allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out seven batters in five innings. Joseph Menefee came on in relief, allowing no hits and striking out four batters in two innings.

It was an incredibly disappointing performance from the Gators, whose lone hit in 22 at-bats was a single off the bat of DH Jac Caglianone in the top of the second. The team's pitching staff also struggled, with four different pitchers allowing at least two runs and combining for just two strikeouts.

Texas A&M moves on to face No. 11 Alabama on Friday, while Florida will face No. 3 Arkansas. It won't be an easy matchup for the Aggies as the Crimson Tide have upset both No. 6 Georgia and No. 3 Arkansas in this tournament.

This article will be updated to provide more information and analysis.

