Michael Thomas Expected to Be Ready for Saints Training Camp Amid Ankle Injury Rehab

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is recovering from an ankle injury, is expected to be ready for training camp, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday.

Allen added that while Thomas is not participating in voluntary OTAs, he is with the team rehabbing his ankle.

"If I had a crystal ball and could tell you all these things, I'd probably be making a lot more money and doing something different," Allen said. "But, yeah, our hope is that he's gonna be ready to go for training camp. So that's what we're pushing for."

Allen added: "I think he's doing well in his rehab. He's not ready yet. But he's here, he's rehabbing, he's getting himself better. And we're certainly anxious to get him out here. I know that he's working his tail off to get himself back. And we feel good about where he's at right now."

Thomas missed the entire 2021 campaign after ankle surgery.

He suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 1 of the 2020 season and missed six games. Thomas then landed on injured reserve after Week 14 and sat out the final three games, though he did play in the Saints' two playoff games.

Thomas is one of the best receivers in the NFL. He was a Pro Bowler from 2017 to 2019 and a first-team All-Pro in 2018 and 2019. During his last fully healthy season in 2019, he caught an NFL-record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Saints re-signed quarterback Jameis Winston, and when he returns from his torn ACL, the team's offense will have great potential.

In addition to getting Thomas back, New Orleans signed veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry and drafted Ohio State standout receiver Chris Olave this offseason as targets for Winston.

The Saints also have some depth out wide with Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith.

If the Saints' playmakers stay healthy, the team could return to the playoffs after missing out last year. It's hard to imagine they'll knock off Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to win the NFC South, but it's possible.