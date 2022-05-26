Derek Carr Knows Raiders Are 'His Football Team' Despite Kaepernick Workout, HC Says

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said the team still belongs to quarterback Derek Carr even after Colin Kaepernick's workout.

"Derek's pretty comfortable where he's at," McDaniels told reporters Thursday. "... He knows it's his football team and he's working like it on the field. I couldn't ask for more from Derek Carr."

While McDaniels didn't specifically mention Kaepernick because he said he won't speak about someone who isn't on the team, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller "impressed."



It doesn't come as much surprise the Raiders don't seem to view Kaepernick as a threat to Carr's job. After all, the incumbent starter is a three-time Pro Bowler who has thrown for more than 4,000 yards in four straight years.

He threw for a career-best 4,804 yards while leading Las Vegas to the playoffs last season.

By comparison, Kaepernick is 34 years old and hasn't played in the NFL since 2016. While he was effective that year and threw for 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 12 games for the 49ers, that is still a long time away from the game.

In his prime, Kaepernick could beat opposing defenses with his arm and legs. He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl during the 2012 season and the NFC Championship Game during the 2013 season but has not signed with a team since opting out of his deal in 2017.

He notably protested against police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem and, along with former teammate Eric Reid, agreed to a confidential settlement with the NFL in Feb. 2019 after alleging there was collusion to prevent them from signing with teams following the protests.

In March, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Kaepernick was "still working out and is said to be, in the words of one source, 'in the best shape of his life.'"

The Nevada product furthered that sentiment:

From the Raiders' perspective, they no longer have a proven backup after Marcus Mariota left to join the Atlanta Falcons. Jarrett Stidham has never started an NFL game and has two touchdown passes and four interceptions in 48 total throws from his time on the New England Patriots.

Kaepernick has a much better resume and could step in if Carr gets sidelined.