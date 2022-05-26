ACC Baseball Tournament 2022: Thursday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two of the four semifinal spots in the 2022 ACC baseball tournament are up for grabs over the next two days.

Upsets have been the story of the tournament thus far. North Carolina State and Pittsburgh, the two lowest seeds in their respective pools, have already clinched a spot in the semifinal. They will play each other on Saturday with a berth in the championship game on the line.

Of the three games scheduled for Thursday, two of them have no bearing on advancement. Friday's Virginia Tech-North Carolina game will determine the winner of Pool A.

The only game on Thursday's schedule that matters is Notre Dame vs. Florida State. The Seminoles can win Pool D with a victory. Notre Dame needs to win and beat Virginia on Friday to win Pool D and reach the semifinals.

2022 ACC Baseball Tournament Pool Standings (Winners in Bold)

Pool A: Virginia Tech (0-0), North Carolina (1-0), Clemson (0-1)

Pool B: Pittsburgh (2-0), Georgia Tech (1-1), Louisville (0-2),

Pool C: North Carolina State (2-0), Miami (0-1), Wake Forest (0-1)

Pool D: Florida State (1-0), Notre Dame (0-0), Virginia (0-1)

2022 ACC Baseball Tournament Results - Thursday



Pool B: Georgia Tech def. Louisville, 9-4

Pool D: Notre Dame vs. Florida State, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pool A: Virginia Tech vs. Clemson, 7 p.m. ET

Georgia Tech 9, Louisville 4

After winning the ACC Atlantic division during the regular season, Louisville will finish last in Pool B thanks to back-to-back losses to start the conference tournament.

Georgia Tech cruised to an easy 9-4 victory over the Cardinals in the first game on Thursday's schedule from Truist Field.

Drew Compton, who went 0-for-4 on Tuesday against Pitt, got the scoring started for the Yellow Jackets with a bases-loaded three-run triple in the top of the third inning off Kade Grundy.

Colin Hall extended the lead to 4-0 with an RBI single that scored Compton. Georgia Tech maintained that advantage until the bottom of the sixth when Jack Payton got Louisville on the board with an RBI single.

Yellow Jackets sophomore Marquis Grissom Jr. was fantastic on the mound. The right-hander allowed three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

As his team held a 6-3 advantage in the top of the ninth, Jake DeLeo broke things open with a three-run double off Will Koger.

Louisville got one run back in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn't enough to make up the deficit. This is only the second time the Cardinals have lost back-to-back games since April 19 (22 games).

This is a huge win for Georgia Tech's resume leading up to Selection Monday next week. The Yellow Jackets are projected as the No. 3 seed in the Statesboro region in the latest update from D1Baseball.com.

Louisville was projected to host a regional and be the No. 8 seed overall prior to Thursday's loss.