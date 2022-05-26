Report: Former NBA Player Glen Davis Targeted for Jake Paul's PPV Boxing Card

Mike Ehrmann/BIG3 via Getty Images

Former NBA forward Glen "Big Baby" Davis has been out of the league for seven years, but he may be set to begin his next athletic endeavor in the form of boxing.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions is looking to make Davis part of its Aug. 13 card, which will be headlined by a boxing match involving Paul.

Charania noted that the original plan was for Davis to fight former NBA center Larry Sanders, but Paul is now looking for a different opponent for Davis since Sanders is committed to playing in the BIG3 basketball league.

Known for his aggressive style of play, Davis spent eight seasons in the NBA from 2007 to 2015 with the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers.

His most notable accomplishment occurred during his rookie season when he won an NBA championship with the Celtics as a reserve.

Davis was primarily a bench player during his career, starting just 121 of the 514 games he appeared in, and averaging 8.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Prior to entering the NBA as a second-round pick in the 2007 NBA draft, Davis dominated collegiately at LSU, earning 2006 SEC Player of the Year honors.

After his NBA career came to an end, Davis played professionally in Canada, and he has also spent time in BIG3, winning a championship with Power in 2018.

If the 36-year-old from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, does strike a deal to fight, he will be the latest in a long line of athletes to compete on Paul's pay-per-view cards.

Paul notably knocked out former NBA guard Nate Robinson in 2020, and he has subsequently defeated former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley in fights.

The event featuring Paul vs. Woodley on Dec. 18, 2021, also saw former NBA guard Deron Williams beat former NFL running back Frank Gore on the undercard.

Provided Davis reaches an agreement with Paul's promotion, it stands to reason that he will be pitted against another non-boxing athlete making their in-ring debut as a pugilist.