Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Says He's 'Been Ready' to Take Over as Dallas' No. 1 WR

The Dallas Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, leaving the team with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and James Washington as its top receivers, and one of those guys is ready to take over as Dak Prescott's No. 1 target in 2022.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Lamb said he has "been ready" to be Dallas' top receiver for a while.

"I've been ready. That’s just me and my competitiveness," Lamb said. "That’s in my nature. I’m always ready for my name to be called."

