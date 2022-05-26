NCAA Women's Golf Championships 2022: Stanford Beats Oregon for 1st Title Since 2015

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The No. 1 Stanford Cardinal defeated the No. 2 Oregon Ducks in the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Wednesday to win their second national title and first since 2015.

It was a dominant win for the Cardinal, who rallied to defeat Auburn 3-2 in the semifinals for a berth in the final against Oregon. Three of Stanford's five players won their head-to-head matches Wednesday to seal the victory.

Rose Zhang delivered the winning putt on the 17th hole in her match against Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen to secure Stanford's title.

2022 NCAA Women's Golf Championship Results

Brooke Seay (Stanford) def. Ching-Tzu Chen (Oregon) 4 and 3

Aline Krauter (Stanford) def. Hsin-Yu Lu (Oregon) 5 and 3

Briana Chacon (Oregon) def. Sadie Englemann (Stanford) 1-up

Tze-Han Lin (Oregon) def. Rachel Heck (Stanford) 3 and 2

Rose Zhang (Stanford) def. Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen (Oregon) 3 and 1

Full scores available at GolfStat.com

Stanford's Aline Krauter had one of the more dominant performances of the day, going 5-up on Oregon's Hsin-Yu Lu on the seventh hole before going 6-up on the eighth and ninth holes of the day.

Krauter dropped slightly from holes 10 through 14 but finished the day 5-up on the 15th hole.

Stanford's other top player was Brooke Seay, who defeated Ching-Tzu Chen 4 and 3. The two were tied through the first three holes before Seay broke through on the fourth hole to go 1-up.

Seay effectively put an end to her match against Chen on the 12th hole by going 5-up. She dropped back to 4-up on the 13th hole and held that score through the end of the match.

Zhang, who became the school's second straight individual NCAA champion on Monday, held off a strong push by Nielsen to win 3 and 1.

Zhang held a 3-up lead from holes five through 11 before Nielsen began to climb her way back into the match. Nielsen cut Zhang's lead to just 1-up on the 14th hole before the Cardinal regained a 2-up lead on the 15th hole.

Zhang went on to regain her 3-up lead on the 17th hole to secure Stanford's national title.

One of Oregon's most exciting performances of the day came from Briana Chacon, who rallied back from 2-down to tie Stanford's Sadie Englemann on the 17th hole before sealing the 1-up victory on the final hole.

With the loss, Oregon has yet to win a national title in women's golf.