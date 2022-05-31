Terquavion Smith Forgoing 2022 NBA Draft, Returning to N.C. State

Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite the chance of going in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft, Terquavion Smith will return to North Carolina State for his sophomore season, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

"I've decided to play next season for NC State, the first team to offer me a scholarship," Smith told Givony. "I owe so much to Todd Ramasar, the agent who walked me through this process; Ross McMains, the incredible coach who prepared me so well for all I've just gone through, and the Life Sports Agency team. This past month has been eye opening on so many ways. Todd, Ross, and their team helped put me on the NBA map."

Smith had a strong freshman season for the Wolfpack, averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three.

NC State struggled, though, going just 11-21 on the year.

There were some questions about whether Smith might return to school for a second season, but a strong showing at the NBA combine seemed to tilt the scales toward the draft.

"I was definitely happy with the way I played," he told reporters. "I showed a lot more than I showed in college. The teams that did see me, I showed them a great performance."

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed Smith as the No. 19 player in the class in his latest big board.

Smith will instead spend another year in college, looking to further improve his stock and potentially become a lottery pick next season.

The decision also provides a huge boost for the Wolfpack as they bring back one of the most talented players in the ACC for 2022-23.