Tom Brady: It 'Hurt' to Lose to Rodgers, DeChambeau in Capital One's 'The Match 4'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady still isn't over losing the fourth edition of Capital One's "The Match," where he and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson fell to Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers and 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau.

"It was OK losing to Tiger and Peyton in 'The Match [2],'" Brady said, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday.

"That was a tough day. Losing to Aaron and Bryson last year, that one hurt, man. I was not expecting that.

"Thankfully, I think I got the best half of that team as my partner this time around, so if he plays anything like he did last time, I guarantee you we’re going to be 1-2, which I’ve got to get off this losing trend that I’m on.

"But my guy has got to come through. We don’t have anyone to save the day. It’s he and I out there alone. We got to go make it happen."

Brady and Mickelson lost 3 and 2 to Rodgers and DeChambeau in Big Sky, Montana, last July. The match was all square after nine holes, but Rodgers drilled three straight birdies on the 10th through 12th holes to put his team 3-up. They cruised from there to the win.

Brady is now 0-2 in this event, as he and Mickelson also lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in the second edition of "The Match" in May 2020.

He'll get a shot at a win on June 1, though, when he and Rodgers team up against a pair of young quarterbacks in the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes for the sixth edition of this charity event.

That battle will go down at the Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada.