Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'This Is the Healthiest I've Been in a Long, Long Time'

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott is back to full strength while taking part in his team's offseason program.

"This is the healthiest I've been in a long, long time," the quarterback told reporters Wednesday. "... It feels great."

Prescott underwent surgery on his left shoulder earlier this offseason after dealing with right shoulder and calf issues during the 2021 campaign. He also suffered an ankle injury in 2020 that cost him 11 games before he spent much of that offseason rehabbing.

Despite the ailments, the 28-year-old still missed just one game in 2021 and finished with 4,449 passing yards, 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions and an 11-5 record as a starter. His 104.2 passer rating ranked third in the NFL, and he finished second in voting for Comeback Player of the Year behind Joe Burrow.

Prescott was also on a historic pace in 2020 with an average of 371.2 passing yards per game before his injury in Week 5.

If the former Mississippi State star can stay healthy, he can be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Of course, expectations are high for a player with an average annual salary of $40 million.

The Cowboys won an NFC East title in 2021, but the playoffs were a disappointment with a wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The organization has just one postseason win since Prescott was drafted in 2016, and it hasn't reached the conference title game since 1995.

A healthy Prescott means no excuses heading into a pressure-filled 2022 season.