Cardinals GM Optimistic Kyler Murray Contract Extension Will Get Done During Summer

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While the Arizona Cardinals have yet to lock up quarterback Kyler Murray to a long-term extension, general manager Steve Keim appears confident that the two sides will be able to agree to terms sometime this summer.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Keim said the Cardinals haven't signed Murray to a new contract yet because they had to prioritize their offseason tasks, such as preparing for the NFL draft and free agency.

"We know that he's under contract for another year, and also the fifth-year option, and he is our future," Keim said. "We feel that way strongly and I feel like we'll be able to get something done this summer."

Keim's comments come after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Murray would not attend Arizona's voluntary OTAs this week as "all continues to remain quiet" on a contract extension for the veteran.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero also reported in April that the Cardinals had not made Murray an offer, adding that teams were monitoring the quarterback's situation in case he became available in a trade.

Keim said at the time that there was "zero chance" he would trade Murray this summer.

Murray has two years remaining on his rookie contract after the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season.

The 24-year-old's future in Arizona has been in question since he removed all references to the Cardinals on his social media accounts earlier this offseason. His agent also urged the franchise to sign him to a long-term extension in February.

Murray has since restored his social media accounts to include photos and references of the Cardinals. He told reporters in March that his digital detox had nothing to do with the team.

The 24-year-old reiterated his commitment to the Cardinals in a Twitter post last month, saying that he wanted to win Super Bowls with the franchise and that Arizona is "home."

Murray has had an impressive three-year career with the Cardinals. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and was named to the Pro Bowl in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In addition, he has thrown for more than 3,700 yards in each of his three seasons.

During the 2021 campaign, Murray completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 423 yards and five scores.

If he can replicate that success in 2022, the Cardinals should be right back in the playoff hunt.