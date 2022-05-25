Devin White Says 'It's Super Bowl or Nothing' for Buccaneers in 2022 NFL Season

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 2022 season is Super Bowl or bust, according to veteran linebacker Devin White.

"It's Super Bowl. Right now, it's Super Bowl or nothing," White said Wednesday, per NFL.com. "We know that. I'll say that in front of all the cameras. That's the only goal. That's what we want. That's what we after. We know we're not there yet because it's a long season, long way to go. But that's what we're fighting for."

