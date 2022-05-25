X

    ACC Baseball Tournament 2022: Wednesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

    Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The 2022 ACC baseball tournament continued Wednesday with Day 2 of pool play at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    The conference separated 12 teams into four pools of three teams, with the winner of each pool advancing to the semifinals.

    ACC Baseball @ACCBaseball

    HERE WE GO‼️ 🏆🏆🏆<br><br>The 2022 ACC Baseball Championship Bracket is set for this week in the Queen City! ⚾️🔥<br><br>🎟️: <a href="https://t.co/B4Pit6baaR">https://t.co/B4Pit6baaR</a><br>📰: <a href="https://t.co/2GUFbKditR">https://t.co/2GUFbKditR</a> <a href="https://t.co/Xgpf4VvaW8">pic.twitter.com/Xgpf4VvaW8</a>

    After some surprising results in Tuesday's games, the pressure only grew during the second day of action with top teams like Louisville and Miami beginning postseason play.

    Here is the latest from one of the deepest conferences in the country.

    2022 ACC Tournament Pools

    Pool A: No. 1 Virginia Tech, No. 8 North Carolina, No. 12 Clemson

    Pool B: No. 2 Louisville, No. 7 Georgia Tech, No. 11 Pittsburgh

    Pool C: No. 3 Miami, No. 6 Wake Forest, No. 10 North Carolina State

    Pool D: No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 5 Virginia, No. 9 Florida State

    2022 ACC Tournament Schedule/Results - Wednesday, May 25

    No. 11 Pittsburgh def. No. 2 Louisville, 6-5

    No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 9 Florida State, 3 p.m. ET

    No. 3 Miami vs. No. 10 North Carolina State, 7 p.m. ET

    Full tournament schedule available at TheACC.com.

    Day 2 Recap

    Pittsburgh 6, Louisville 5

    Bryce Hulett sent Pittsburgh to the ACC semifinals with a walk-off RBI in the ninth:

    Pitt Baseball @Pitt_BASE

    𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 | No. 11 Pitt 6⃣, No. 2 Louisville 5⃣<a href="https://twitter.com/bryce_hulett?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bryce_hulett</a> WALKS IT OFF!!!!!!!! SEE YINZ IN THE SEMIFINALS!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/H2P?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#H2P</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ACCBASE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ACCBASE</a> <a href="https://t.co/H9eXoZSqcW">pic.twitter.com/H9eXoZSqcW</a>

    The clutch single was one of three hits for Hulett as the team continued its Cinderella run through the ACC tournament. 

    Pitt struck first Wednesday with a two-run home run by Jeffrey Wehler in the third inning, but Louisville quickly battled back thanks to two deep shots by Dalton Rushing:

    Louisville Baseball @LouisvilleBSB

    Number 2️⃣0️⃣‼️<br><br>The first Cardinal with 20 since Drew Ellis in 2017. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoCards?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoCards</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/daltonrushing7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@daltonrushing7</a> <a href="https://t.co/jYgB25YGtL">pic.twitter.com/jYgB25YGtL</a>

    Louisville Baseball @LouisvilleBSB

    You don’t even have to be in the stadium to get a <a href="https://twitter.com/daltonrushing7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@daltonrushing7</a> souvenir. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoCards?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoCards</a> <a href="https://t.co/QyyAyh7MBx">pic.twitter.com/QyyAyh7MBx</a>

    The second homer gave the Cardinals a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning.

    Pittsburgh refused to give up, however, fighting back with Wehler's second home run in the fifth. The Panthers then scored one in the seventh and another in the eighth were to tie the game 5-5.

    Aaron Fitt @aaronfitt

    Pitt and Louisville are all tied up here in Charlotte after a Brock Franks sac fly in the 8th. Good back-and-forth ballgame featuring five home runs.

    It kept the drama high with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

    The Panthers bullpen did its job with C.J. McKennitt and Baron Stuart combining for three shutout innings. Louisville finished the game with 11 hits but couldn't score after the sixth inning.

    It allowed the Pitt offense to come back and eventually earn the win with the game-winning hit by Hulett.

    Despite entering as the lowest seed in its pod, No. 11 Pittsburgh surprisingly won Pool B with back-to-back upset wins over Georgia Tech and Louisville. The two remaining teams will compete on Thursday, but nothing will be on the line except pride.c

