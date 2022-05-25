ACC Baseball Tournament 2022: Wednesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 ACC baseball tournament continued Wednesday with Day 2 of pool play at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The conference separated 12 teams into four pools of three teams, with the winner of each pool advancing to the semifinals.

After some surprising results in Tuesday's games, the pressure only grew during the second day of action with top teams like Louisville and Miami beginning postseason play.

Here is the latest from one of the deepest conferences in the country.

2022 ACC Tournament Pools

Pool A: No. 1 Virginia Tech, No. 8 North Carolina, No. 12 Clemson

Pool B: No. 2 Louisville, No. 7 Georgia Tech, No. 11 Pittsburgh

Pool C: No. 3 Miami, No. 6 Wake Forest, No. 10 North Carolina State

Pool D: No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 5 Virginia, No. 9 Florida State

2022 ACC Tournament Schedule/Results - Wednesday, May 25

No. 11 Pittsburgh def. No. 2 Louisville, 6-5

No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 9 Florida State, 3 p.m. ET

No. 3 Miami vs. No. 10 North Carolina State, 7 p.m. ET

Full tournament schedule available at TheACC.com.

Day 2 Recap

Pittsburgh 6, Louisville 5

Bryce Hulett sent Pittsburgh to the ACC semifinals with a walk-off RBI in the ninth:

The clutch single was one of three hits for Hulett as the team continued its Cinderella run through the ACC tournament.

Pitt struck first Wednesday with a two-run home run by Jeffrey Wehler in the third inning, but Louisville quickly battled back thanks to two deep shots by Dalton Rushing:

The second homer gave the Cardinals a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning.

Pittsburgh refused to give up, however, fighting back with Wehler's second home run in the fifth. The Panthers then scored one in the seventh and another in the eighth were to tie the game 5-5.

It kept the drama high with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

The Panthers bullpen did its job with C.J. McKennitt and Baron Stuart combining for three shutout innings. Louisville finished the game with 11 hits but couldn't score after the sixth inning.

It allowed the Pitt offense to come back and eventually earn the win with the game-winning hit by Hulett.

Despite entering as the lowest seed in its pod, No. 11 Pittsburgh surprisingly won Pool B with back-to-back upset wins over Georgia Tech and Louisville. The two remaining teams will compete on Thursday, but nothing will be on the line except pride.c