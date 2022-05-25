X

    Tom Brady Posts Drone Video Appearing to Make Shot from Fairway in Recent Golf Round

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 25, 2022

    Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

    Tom Brady's preparations for The Match are apparently going very well.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar shared a video of an amazing shot Wednesday:

    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    This is why you film every shot on the course…<br><br>🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/ari_fararooy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ari_fararooy</a> + <a href="https://twitter.com/ShadowLion?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShadowLion</a> <a href="https://t.co/h9QrbLKOmu">pic.twitter.com/h9QrbLKOmu</a>

    Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, who will team up with Josh Allen to take on Brady and Aaron Rodgers, chimed in with a little trash talk:

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    Not going to lie pretty impressive… too bad you wasted it a week early…., <a href="https://t.co/Xrc085lrLR">https://t.co/Xrc085lrLR</a>

    For a world-class athlete such as Brady, bringing a camera to the course can certainly be helpful to catch those moments that are too good to be true.

    For mere mortals, it might not be advisable. Nobody needs to know how many shanked drives or shots into the water you hit.

