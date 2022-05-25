Browns Rumors: David Njoku Contract Extension 'Very Close' amid Absence from OTAs

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is reportedly right on the doorstep of a new contract extension.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Njoku is absent from voluntary organized team activities while the two sides negotiate, but the process is apparently "very close on all but the guarantees."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

